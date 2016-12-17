3WZ Holiday Shopping Spree Winner…Lisa Giacobe

Congrats to Lisa Giacobe and her family Nick, Natalie, Lizzie and Josh. After almost 3 hours, five locations and lots of fun, Lisa, who was the winner of the 3WZ Holiday Shopping Spree, got $2,300.00 in great Christmas gifts for her family, and hopefully a something little for herself!! Thanks to Penn State Golf Shop, Sears in the Nittany Mall, State College Spikes, CO2 in Bellefonte, and Your Furniture 4 Less! Also, thanks to Arrive in Style Limousine who got us there and back safe and in style! What a fun afternoon! Pictured: Nick, Lisa, Natalie and Lizzie Giacobe.