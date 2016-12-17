LISTEN

3WZ Holiday Shopping Spree Winner…Lisa Giacobe

3WZ Holiday Shopping Spree Winner…Lisa Giacobe
No Response Permalink

3WZ Holiday Shopping Spree Winner…Lisa Giacobe

Congrats to Lisa Giacobe and her family Nick, Natalie, Lizzie and Josh.  After almost 3 hours, five locations and lots of fun, Lisa, who was the winner of the 3WZ Holiday Shopping Spree, got $2,300.00 in great Christmas gifts for her family, and hopefully a something little for herself!!  Thanks to Penn State Golf Shop, Sears in the Nittany Mall, State College Spikes, CO2 in Bellefonte, and Your Furniture 4 Less!  Also, thanks to Arrive in Style Limousine who got us there and back safe and in style!   What a fun afternoon!  Pictured:  Nick, Lisa, Natalie and Lizzie Giacobe.

About the author

Cathy cathybrown More posts by this author
Permalink

Recent Posts

Leave a comment

POST COMMENT