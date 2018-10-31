Bird-feeding Ornaments
It’s time to have a craft day that will not only look cute, but it’s useful as well! Why stick to just decorating an indoor tree when you can make these and display them outdoors?
This one-of-a-kind bird feeding ornament is made by combining a few ingredients and pressing the mixture into a cookie cutter. This is outdoor decor with a purpose!
(photos by: mavis butterfield)
All it takes to make these cute outdoor ornaments is:
- 4 Cups Birdseed
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 packet gelatin
- 3 tbs corn syrup
- Cookie Cutters
- Cookie Sheets
- Parchment Paper
- Cooking Spray
- 2 Straws
- Twine