2018 Grange Fair Glamping Tent Rules

“Glamping at the Grange Fair with 3WZ” OFFICIAL RULES

Eligibility and Limitations:

Participants must be 21 years of age or older when the contest begins.



No purchase necessary for participation. Odds of winning are 8 in “However many people choose to enter to win”

Employees of Seven Mountains Media, “Glamping at the Grange Fair” participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other radio or television stations, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

Only one winner per household throughout the duration of this contest.

Seven Mountains Media reserves the right to make rule, contest or date changes at any time.

The decision of Seven Mountains Media regarding participants and winners is absolutely final.

Contest is open to Pennsylvania Residents only who hold a valid article of state identification.

Prizes not claimed within 30 days of contacted will be forfeited.



Dates & Duration:

Contest will begin on Monday, July 27, 2018 and continue through Friday, August 10th, 2018. There will be 8 winners total.

Registration:

Glamping at the Grange Fair register to win will happen at 3WZ.com

Indemnification:

All participants will be considered contestants of the Glamping at the Grange Fair contest and will hold Seven Mountains Media free from liability of any kind to person or property arising from participation in Glamping at the Grange Fair promotional contest.

Value/Prize(s):

Prizes will be awarded to 8 winners in all. The prize(s) that may be awarded to the eligible winner(s) are not transferable, or exchangeable for any other prize. All prizes must be redeemed from Seven Mountains Media within thirty (30) days of the contest end date, unless otherwise stated in the contest official rules. Certain prizes are date specific and the winner or winners must be available on the dates specified. Seven Mountains Media disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivered, loss, or failure in the delivery of any prize requested to be sent by mail. If a winner cannot be contacted or is disqualified for any reason, Seven Mountains Media reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner’s prize, in its sole discretion. Prizes must be claimed by winner after presented proper legal identification.

Publicity:

By participating, all participants and winner(s) grant Seven Mountains Media exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, videotape, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other contests and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating in any Seven Mountains Media contest, participants agree that Seven Mountains Media may disclose personal information obtained from participants in the Contest to third parties and use such information for marketing and other purposes.

7.Conduct, Decisions and How to Play:

Listeners will be encouraged to register at 3WZ.com

Up to (8) individuals will win during the contest timeline. (If applicable) winners will be on weekdays only. No winners on weekends or holidays

Only one winner per household will be awarded this prize.

Prize includes one night’s stay in the Grange Fair / 3WZ “Glamping Tent.” This prize package includes one day admission for two to the Grange Fair, the Glamping tent for your use (beginning at 5p on your “check-in” day until 11a the following morning), dinner for four and breakfast for four at the Grange Fairgrounds.

Persons who violate any rule, gain unfair advantage in participating in the Contest, or obtain winner status using fraudulent means will be disqualified.

Unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing or threatening behavior is prohibited.

Seven Mountains Media will interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules or the Contest.

Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately circumvent, disrupt, damage or undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Seven Mountains Media reserves the right to seek civil and/or criminal prosecution and/or damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

All decisions will be made by Seven Mountains Media and are final.

8. Changes or Modifications:

Changes or modifications to contest rules may be made at any time and will be displayed at 3WZ.com prior to becoming effective.