2017 Farm Aid set for Pennsylvania in September

The 2017 Farm Aid festival will take place on September 16 at the KeyBank Pavilion in the Pittsburgh suburb of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. As usual, the event will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Dave Matthews, with Matthews being joined by his longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds.

This year’s lineup also features Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Insects vs Robots.

Those last two groups are led, respectively, by Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah. Promise of the Real, along with Micah Nelson, have served as Neil Young’s backing band for the last couple of years.

Tickets for Farm Aid 2017 go on sale to the general public Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m., and will be available at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster locations and by calling 800-745-3000.

“Family farm agriculture is the heart of Pennsylvania,” says Farm Aid president and co-founder Willie Nelson in a statement. “What’s happening in western Pennsylvania and the region shows us that we can count on family farmers to strengthen our communities and connect people. Whether we live in rural or urban places, food — and music — brings us all together.”

In addition to the musical performances, Farm Aid will feature local and organic foods produced at local family farms, and also will offer various agricultural activities, as well as forums and discussions about important farm- and ecological-related topics.

Meanwhile, starting June 14, memorabilia signed by some Farm Aid performers and VIP experiences tied into the event will be available for purchase or auctioned at IfOnly.org/FarmAid to raise money for the organization.

