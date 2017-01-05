2017 Elvis Birthday Celebration Begins Today at Graceland

The 2017 edition of the annual celebration held in conjunction with Elvis Presley’s birthday is scheduled to get underway today, January 5, at the late rock ‘n’ roll icon’s Graceland mansion in Memphis. The 40th annual Elvis Birthday Celebration runs through Sunday, January 8, which would have been Presley’s 82nd birthday.

For the first time, the celebration’s main events will take place at The Guest House at Graceland, the new resort hotel that opened in October.

Among this year’s activities is a Viva Las Vegas sing-along on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT that offers fans the chance to sing tunes from the 1964 Presley film during a screening of the flick. Other events during the four-day bash include Elvis trivia contests, a memorabilia auction, a variety of Presley-themed music performances, tours, fan-club get-togethers and much more.

“The Auction at Graceland,” a sale of authenticated Presley memorabilia, will be held at The Guest House on Saturday, January 7, at 2 p.m. CT. Check out the various items up for bid at Graceland.com/Auction.

At 7:30 p.m. that day at Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, a concert dubbed Elvis at the Movies will take place featuring performances of songs from Presley films by singer Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

The celebration’s final day will feature the traditional Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, which begins at 9:30 a.m. CT on Graceland’s north lawn. A number of officials from Graceland and the Memphis area will take part in the event, which will feature the cutting of a birthday cake and a proclamation of “Elvis Presley Day” in Memphis. Fans who can’t attend the ceremony will be able to watch a video of the proceedings later that day on Graceland.com.

Check out the full 2017 Elvis Birthday Celebration at Graceland.com.

Image courtesy of PRphotos.com