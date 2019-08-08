10 Tips for Back-to-School (For Parents and Kids)

Back-to-School season is upon us! And it’s no doubt one of the most stressful times of the year. There’s so much to do that it can be easy to overlook some important things that need to be considered before your kids get back on the school bus. But don’t fret! Here’s a list of some of the best tips to follow to get you and your kids ready for back to school.

Reset body clock. Get your kids back on their school sleeping schedules 2 weeks before they go back to school (Or one week at the very latest) Redecorate Make the start of the new school exciting and get a fresh start at home by rearranging/remodeling your kid’s bedroom! Keep track of summer reading!! The last thing anyone wants on the first day of school is to realize you read the wrong book or did the wrong assignment for summer reading. Before school starts (ideally weeks ahead of time) double and triple check that your kid is up to speed and on top of his/her assignment. Take inventory. Make an inventory check of school supplies from last school year. Sometimes your kids can have a surplus of unused supplies from previous years that’ll save you from spending more money on new items. Make a family calendar. Make it cute and snazzy and fun to look at, and hang it in a communal area like the kitchen. After a summer of lollygagging, it’s time for structure for the whole family Review the rules of “screen time” with your kids. Establish these time slots especially since they’ll have homework and bedtimes again, and TVs/phones/tablets can be HUGE distractions and sleep deterrents. Establish a designated quiet place for homework. This’ll help your wire your kids’ brain to focus on homework, and homework only. Download a homework app. Is your kid not the most organized? There’s an app for that! Try a homework planning app to help keep track of assignments and deadlines. Be proactive in getting involved. Review the school’s list of extracurricular activities. Make sure to have a discussion with your kids about which ones would interest them, and stay on top of the sign-up deadlines. Establish a dinner time with the whole family again. Now that everyone’s busy, it’ll be harder to do things together again. Dinnertime should be the one exception where everyone puts down their phones, busy schedules, and even homework to regroup over dinner.